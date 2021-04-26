New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $66,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.46 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

