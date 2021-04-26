New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 342,982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $64,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

F stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

