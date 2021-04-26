Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on May 3rd (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units’ (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBSTU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. Units has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

