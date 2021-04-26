Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.
NWL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
