Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

NWL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

