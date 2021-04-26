Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

