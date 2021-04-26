Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Newmont worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

