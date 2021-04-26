Nexo Tops One Day Volume of $15.74 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00006599 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $15.74 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

