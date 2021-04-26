NEXT.coin Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,698.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.23 or 0.01547941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00485093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00063426 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004398 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.