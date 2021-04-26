NextDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $908,583.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $908,583.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00269396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,960,110,693 coins and its circulating supply is 1,919,878,583 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.