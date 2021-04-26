NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 144,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

