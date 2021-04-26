NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Increased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $77.77. 158,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

