NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.