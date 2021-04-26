NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Quiet Period Set To End on May 3rd

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

