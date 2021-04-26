NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $548,584.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $548,584.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $63.04 or 0.00119471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00279062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.88 or 0.01011773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00718525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,754.58 or 0.99976818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.