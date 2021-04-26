Nidec Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nidec in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the industrial goods maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nidec has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.