Nikolaos Koumettis Sells 30,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nikolaos Koumettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 154,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

