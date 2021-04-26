Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 372.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,559,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE:NIO opened at $41.08 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.