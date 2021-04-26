Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Hits $100,136.65

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 82.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $100,136.65 and $101.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 71.9% lower against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

