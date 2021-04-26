Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 82.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $101,019.89 and $102.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

