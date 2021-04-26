Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

