Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

