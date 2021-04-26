Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.80

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 3388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

