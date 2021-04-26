NIX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $82,235.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, NIX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and $82,235.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,338.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.04672199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.00463406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $846.63 or 0.01587268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00756585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00496112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00420328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004284 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,050,267 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

