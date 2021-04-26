Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 204,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,608. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.