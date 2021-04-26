Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.