Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,338,337 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,338,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,346,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.94% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547,336 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,014,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 649,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $995.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

