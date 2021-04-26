Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 749,427 Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 749,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,000. Norges Bank owned 1.48% of Knoll at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 343,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after acquiring an additional 235,845 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

