Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 79,516 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. Norges Bank owned 0.73% of Lindsay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lindsay by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

