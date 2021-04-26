Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 245,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.10% of Bancolombia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $5,618,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:CIB opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 6.48%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

