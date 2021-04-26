Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,043,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Epizyme as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.79 on Monday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPZM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,237 shares of company stock worth $164,845 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

