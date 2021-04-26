Norges Bank Invests $10.18 Million in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,525,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,175,000. Norges Bank owned 1.58% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

