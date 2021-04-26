Norges Bank Invests $10.27 Million in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 821,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

