Norges Bank Invests $11.24 Million in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,414,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,000. Norges Bank owned 1.42% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

