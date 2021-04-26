Norges Bank Invests $11.65 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.59 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

