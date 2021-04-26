Norges Bank Invests $11.75 Million in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,179,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000. Norges Bank owned 1.26% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.39 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

