Norges Bank Invests $12.84 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,441,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.30% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

