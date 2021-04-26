Norges Bank Invests $13.21 Million in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 581,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Office Properties Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,477,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

