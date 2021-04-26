Norges Bank Makes New $10.52 Million Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.12% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CD. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.