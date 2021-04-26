Norges Bank Makes New $10.62 Million Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.61% of Community Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

