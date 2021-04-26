Norges Bank Makes New $10.94 Million Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $39.82 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $797,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.