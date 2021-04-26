Norges Bank Makes New $11.06 Million Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 376,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of Matthews International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Matthews International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

