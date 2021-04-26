Norges Bank Makes New $11.31 Million Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

ASTE stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.