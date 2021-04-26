Norges Bank Makes New $12.08 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,079,000. Norges Bank owned 0.15% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

