Norges Bank Makes New $12.09 Million Investment in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of US Ecology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOL opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

