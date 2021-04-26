Norges Bank Makes New $12.40 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.15% of MINISO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNSO. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $27.44 on Monday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

