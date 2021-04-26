Norges Bank Makes New $13.27 Million Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,224,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,270,000. Norges Bank owned 0.50% of Atlas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.