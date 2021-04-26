Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Inari Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,418,000 after buying an additional 49,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701,206 shares of company stock valued at $190,121,620 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $108.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

