Norges Bank Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 740,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000. Norges Bank owned 0.24% of SolarWinds at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

