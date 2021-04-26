Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 657,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Theravance Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

