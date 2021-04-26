Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $950.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.