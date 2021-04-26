Norges Bank Purchases New Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of TowneBank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TowneBank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TowneBank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

